Boost for Simba SC as Morrison returns to face Coastal Union

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have welcomed back the Ghanaian midfielder for their league trip to Arusha on Saturday

Simba SC have included midfielder Bernard Morrison in their squad to face Coastal Union in a Mainland Premier League match on Saturday.

The Ghanaian midfielder has missed three matches, including the Kariakoo derby against rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC), after he was banned and fined by the Football Federation (TFF)

Morrison was suspended and fined Tsh500, 000 after he allegedly fought a Ruvu Shooting player in a match Simba went on to lose 1-0.

The midfielder, who signed for Simba from Yanga, also missed matches against Mwadui FC and Kagera Sugar.

Morrison has now been named in the squad which left for Arusha on Thursday in readiness for Saturday's match, with coach Sven Vandenbroeck hinting at giving him a starting role in the away match.

“It is every coach’s happiness to have your full squad available and I am happy to have Morrison back for the match against Coastal Union,” Vandenbroeck told reporters.

“I don’t know if he will start but I have him in the squad and we have forgotten about the past now, he is in the squad, and who knows, maybe he can start for us.”

However, one player who will miss the clash against Coastal Union is winger Garson Fraga, who is still nursing a knee injury sustained during their league match against Biashara United.

In a recent interview, Vandenbroeck admitted that his absence has affected his plans not only in the race to retain the league title but also for the Caf match against Plateau United FC.

“Fraga was in my plans for the Caf competition but unfortunately he is not recovered yet,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by Sokaletu.

“He is among the players I wanted to use in the competition because he has the experience to play in the biggest stage and I want to admit his absence has forced me back to the drawing board.

“We will not have him for the two-legged encounter but we are also looking at the other players we have in the squad to see how they can fit in and fill his void.”

Simba qualified for the Caf competition for the third straight campaign after winning the 2019/20 title with seven matches to spare, but they were eliminated in the preliminary stage by Mozambican champions UD Songo at their own turf when they went down 1-0 in August 2019.