Boost for Arsenal? Gareth Southgate gives update on Bukayo Saka after naming winger in England squad as Gunners sweat on his fitness ahead of Man City clash

Bukayo Saka was forced off with an injury during Arsenal's Champions League defeat to Lens but has been named in the latest England squad.

Saka an injury doubt for City game

Was forced off against Lens

Named in latest England squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Saka was forced out of an Arsenal match for the third game in a row due to injury in midweek, with Mikel Arteta admitting afterwards he was worried about his star man's fitness. The winger has already had 10 goal contributions this season but is now a doubt for Arsenal's crunch Premier League clash against Manchester City. However, there does seem to be optimism that Saka could be back soon with Gareth Southgate including him in his latest England squad and offering an update on his fitness.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He is still being assessed," he told reporters. "They've got a big game this weekend and then there's another seven days before we play Australia and 10 days before Italy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta will be sweating on Saka's fitness ahead of the weekend as the winger is a vital player for the Gunners. He teed up Arsenal's only goal against Lens during his brief time on the pitch, becoming the first player across Europe's top leagues to rack up both five goals and five assists this season. Arsenal lacked attacking inspiration once he had departed which only served to highlight his importance to the side.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday before domestic football pauses for the international break. England take on Australia on Friday, October 13 and then play Italy in Euro 2024 qualifying on October 17.