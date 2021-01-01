Bony: Swedish second-tier club Orgryte turn down offer to sign former Premier League star

The former Manchester City and Stoke City striker is yet to find a new club since he left Saudi Arabia in November

Swedish Superettan club Orgryte rejected an offer to sign free agent Wilfried Bony, the club's sporting director Igor Krulj has confirmed.

Since he left Saudi Professional League side Al Ittihad last November, the 32-year-old is yet to find a new club and he has been training with League Two club Newport County to maintain his fitness.

In a chat with the club’s social media channel, Krulj disclosed the Ivory Coast international popped up on their transfer radar some time ago but they did not consider bringing him to Sweden because the move was ‘unrealistic’.

Before Swansea City's relegation to the Championship in 2018, the ex-Manchester City and Stoke City forward scored 35 goals in 115 Premier League games.

"There are a lot of names that appear and they fall down to us sometimes too," Krulj was quoted by Wales Online.

"Wilfried Bony came a few weeks ago, but how realistic or what is it about… when such a name appears, it may not be so realistic that we should actually take him in - based on the strategy and the line we work by - but out of curiosity you go into the question a little bit, but it is no more than that.

"I asked 'What are you talking about?' Then he explained their situation and I explained our situation. Then it was no more. It did not go that far.

"There are always player tips everywhere. In this case, I received a WhatsApp message. It was not the case that one needed any major presentation of the agent when it came to the player. It was enough to hear the name and that they asked the question what our situation looked like.

"It is not so realistic that we would bring in Wilfried Bony. It's a little too far from what we're doing right now. And also the financial conditions.

"If we wanted to bring in a player, we would have wanted to bring in an offensive player that we can build around in the longer term."