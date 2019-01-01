Boniface Ambani warns that politicians will not save AFC Leopards from sinking

AFC Leopards are currently second from bottom having lost the last four successive games

Former international Boniface Ambani has warned that the AFC Leopards’ problem will not be solved by politicians.

On Thursday, Ingwe was bailed out by the Sports Ministry, who agreed to settle the outstanding Sh1.5 million owed to players in allowances.

Before that, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja led a group of former players, who formed a ‘rescue team’ with hopes of helping them survive relegation following strings of poor performances.

But Ambani, who is said to be eying a seat in the club’s forthcoming polls, believes that the Ingwe's problems lie with the current office led by Dan Mule.

“AFC Leopards problems and dismal performance do not lie in that thing called rescue team. AFC Leopards’ problems do not lie in that CS office. It lies squarely in that elected office. They just have to put their house in order. Not jumping from one edge to the other.”

Ambani further alleged that the current office is made up of cartels who are using their positions to enrich themselves by brokering deals with players.

“An office that is full of agents. Themselves are agents. They'll sign players, broker for them sign-on-fees and salaries and later on bring in a coach expecting that coach to win games for them. Quick fixes!”

In what looked like a political statement, Ambani hinted of a possible interest in the coming polls: “I squarely know where the problem lies. You think his office will come to the field? No. Only fools will take this to the bank. Football minds won't. The office should just do the right things at the right time and in a correct manner. Brokers and hecklers will bring this team to its knees.

“Help us see these political minded soccer officials off our reigns. I’m looking for only 10000 AFC Leopards and Soccer fans. Fans who are ready to join hands and steer this club to where it should be. Let's do this. This will change Kenyan football as a whole. Believe me."