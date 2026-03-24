Bologna: Pobega and Odgaard’s condition – out for 2–3 weeks – the matches they’ll miss

Bologna have announced the results of the medical tests carried out on the injured players Pobega and Odgaard: "The tests carried out on Tommaso Pobega revealed a minor strain to his right iliopsoas muscle, with a recovery time of 2–3 weeks. The scans carried out on Jens Odgaard revealed a mild strain to his left rectus femoris, with a recovery time of 2-3 weeks.”





Both will miss the matches against Cremonese (5 April), Aston Villa (9 April) and Lecce (12 April). They are doubtful for the Europa League quarter-final second leg against the Villans, scheduled for 16 April.