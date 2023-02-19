Body of ex-Ghana international Christian Atsu being flown home following tragic death in Turkey earthquake

The body of Christian Atsu is being flown home to Ghana on Sunday, the country's foreign ministry has said.

In a statement released on Sunday morning, the ministry confirmed that: "The Government of Ghana is making arrangements to receive the mortal remains of the late Christian Atsu, a former Black Stars player. The remains will be accompanied by his family and Ghana's Ambassador to Turkiye on a Turkish airlines flight and will arrive in Accra at 7:40pm, Sunday 19th February, 2023."

Atsu's body was recovered on Saturday morning, 12 days after the building in which he lived in the southern city of Hatay collapsed in the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6 that has so far killed over 45,000 people in the region.

The ministry earlier confirmed that Atsu's brother and sister were at the site of the rescue when his body was recovered.

Atsu's wife and three children were in attendance at St James' Park on Saturday as his former club, Newcastle United, paid an emotional tribute to their former player ahead of their match against Liverpool.