Boateng's goal powers Dalian Yifang to victory in China

The striker was on target to help the Blue Hawks to three points in the Super League on Saturday

international Emmanuel Boateng took his goal tally in the Chinese to eight as Dalian Yifang beat Shandong Luneng Taishan 1-0 on Saturday.

The 23-year-old's strike on 20 minutes ultimately proved enough to win all three points for his side to send them sixth on the log.

It was Boateng's fourth goal in two matches after he hit a hat-trick against Tianjin Tianhai on Thursday.

Article continues below

This brings his season tally to eight goals in 12 league appearances.

The Accra-born striker joined the Blue Hawks from Spanish club in February after stints at Portuguese outfits Moreirense and Rio Ave.

The front-man will be seeking to play his way back into the plans of Ghana coach James Appiah after being left out of the Black Stars' squad for the recent (Afcon) in .

