Boateng's father reveals 'shock' following son's move to FC Barcelona

The midfielder completed a shock move to Camp Nou on Monday leaving many in awe including his father

Kevin-Prince Boateng's father, Prince Boateng Snr, says he was taken aback by the news of his son's move to FC Barcelona.

The 31-year-old midfielder completed a six-month loan deal on Monday from Sassuolo with an option to make the deal permanent with two additional years.

Boateng was presented to the media and club's supporters on Wednesday at Camp Nou.

"Just three days ago, my son phoned me to expect big news in the coming days. Honestly, I wasn't expecting that he will be signing for Barcelona but he finally confirmed his move to me on Monday. In fact, I was a little surprised," he told Sunyani-based Space FM.

"It was great news to me and I was joyful throughout the day. Everyone is happy for him even if it is just a loan deal because we know he will succeed in Spain.

"What makes me extremely happy is to even have my two sons at two big clubs like Bayern Munich and Barcelona at the same time. I wish Prince all the best and I know everyone is behind him too," he added.

Boateng becomes the first Ghanaian to join Barcelona, who are current leaders of La Liga. He could make his bow on Sunday against Girona.