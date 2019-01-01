Boateng off to China as Levante announce transfer to Dalian Yifang

The forward is set for a new challenge as The Frogs have revealed reaching agreement with the Blue Hawks for his sale

striker Emmanuel Boateng has completed a move from Spanish club to Chinese outfit Dalian Yifang, the side have confirmed.

The move brings an end to a frustrating time for the 22-year-old, who has struggled for playing time and form this season following an impressive time last term.

He made 16 league appearances for The Frogs in 2018-19, starting seven and scoring once.

"Levante UD and Dalian Yifang have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Emmanuel Okyere Boateng (Accra, 23-05-1996) to the Chinese club," the Spanish fold announced on Wednesday.

"The forward arrived at the Granota team in the summer of 2017 from Moreirense and, in the almost two seasons he has played in the Ciutat de team, he has played 50 games between LaLiga Santander and the , in which he has scored eight goals.

"Levante UD would like to thank Emmanuel Boateng for his work and commitment during all this time and wish him luck in his new professional stage."

Boateng is fondly remembered for an outstanding 2017-18 season, which included scoring an incredible hat-trick against and netting against .

Before moving to , he played for Moreirense and Rio Ave in .

The attacker, who made his international debut against in May last year, has three appearances and one goal for the Ghana.