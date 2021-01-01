Boateng leaves Bayern Munich squad at Club World Cup after death of ex-girlfriend

Kasia Lenhardt was found dead on Tuesday night in her Berlin apartment at the age of 25

Jerome Boateng has left Bayern Munich's camp at the Club World Cup in Qatar, head coach Hansi Flick has confirmed, after the death of the defender's ex-girlfriend.

Kasia Lenhardt was found dead in Berlin at the age of 25, just one week after she and Boateng announced their separation on social media.

Boateng will miss Bayern's Club World Cup final match against Tigres on Thursday.

What did Hansi Flick say about Boateng?

On Wednesday, Flick confirmed Boateng would be leaving Bayern's camp, saying: "Jerome came to my room and asked if he could go home. He will not be available to us until further notice."

As Hansi Flick confirms, Jérôme Boateng will return to Munich before the final for personal reasons. — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 10, 2021

Who was Kasia Lenhardt?

Polish-born Kasia Lenhardt rose to fame as a contestant on Germany's version of "Next Top Model" in 2012. She and Boateng dated for more than a year.

In her final post on Instagram after the couple's break-up had been announced, she wrote: "Now is where you draw the line. Enough."

Lenhardt's death

Lenhardt was found in the Charlottenburg neighbourhood of Berlin on Tuesday night, with police saying they suspect she died by suicide.

“Yesterday at around 8:30pm there was a police operation in Charlottenburg on suspicion of suicide,” Berlin police said in a statement to Bild. “There are no indications of third-party negligence.”

Lenhardt and Boateng's relationship

The couple dated for more than a year but were recently involved in a very public and messy break-up.

Bild reported last month that Lenhardt had been involved in a car accident in Boateng's car, and that she accused him of "lying" and "infidelity."

On February 2, Boateng announced the pair had split in a now-deleted post on Instagram.

Further reading

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.