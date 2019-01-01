Boateng features in Levante's heavy away defeat to Sevilla in La Liga

The Ghanaian striker was in action as The Frogs were crushed by Los Rojiblancos on Saturday

Ghana striker Emmanuel Okyere Boateng was in action for Levante when they suffered a 5-0 away drubbing against Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was welcomed back to the starting XI of Levante after missing the 2-0 victory over Real Valladolid last weekend due to injury.

By the 25th minute, Boateng combined with Gomez Campana to set up Moralez Nogales but the midfielder could not find the target.

Sevilla finally found themselves in front three minutes after the break through Ben Yedder following a defensive blunder.

Boateng almost levelled six minutes later after combining with Borja Mayoral but his shot was blocked by the hosts' defence.

Andre Silva doubled Sevilla's lead by the hour-mark when he connected a pass from Quincy Promes before Franco Vasquez made it 3-0 eleven minutes later.

Two goals from the spot within the final ten minutes by Pablo Sarabia and Promes condemned the visitors to one of their heaviest away defeats in recent times.

Boateng was replaced by Roger Marti on the 71st minute while his countryman Raphael Dwamena was an unused substitute.

Levante have dropped to 10th with 36 points and will host Getafe next weekend.