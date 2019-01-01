Live Scores
Levante

Boateng & Dwamena feature in Levante's home draw against Girona in La Liga

The duo joined the fray in second half, helping the Frogs avoid a first defeat in 2019

Ghana internationals Emmanuel Okyere Boateng and Raphael Dwamena were in action for Levante who shared the spoils 2-2 with Girona on Friday.
 
An opening goal on a 31st minute by Cristian Portu gave the visitors an advantage before the break but Jose Luis Morales brought Levante level by the 53rd minute.
 
With the hosts hoping to end their four-game run without a win, coach Paco Lopez brought Boateng on for Nikola Vukcevic by the 63rd minute and the Ghanaian created some decent chances. His effort on 68th minute was thwarted by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.
 
Four minutes later, Girona restored their lead against the run of play through Aleix Garcia.
 
With five minutes remaining, Dwamena was handed his fifth appearance of the season, replacing Antonio Tono. He was involved in the build-up to Levante's equaliser thanks to Coke.
 
Dwamena is yet to break his duck for the Frogs following his move from Swiss side FC Zurich in August last year.
 

