Boateng confident of holding down Ghana spot despite China move

The forward addresses concerns about what his recent switch could mean for his international career

striker Emmanuel Boateng does not fear for his place in the national team despite swapping the prestigious Spanish for the less-fancied Chinese Super League.

The 22-year-old is the latest Black Star to opt for a spell in the Asian country, following a transfer from to Dalian Yifang last month, like Asamoah Gyan and Frank Acheampong, who made a similar move in the past.

Over the years, there have been concerns about the quality of the Chinese league, a situation which has seen a host of players from top footballing nations around the world lose their international spots after moving to the Super League.

"I have always had contact with my national team coach [James Kwesi Appiah]," Boateng, who made his Super League debut against Henan Jianye on Sunday, told his new club's official website.

"I was injured for a while in , so I couldn't guarantee my playing time in La Liga.

"I hope that in the Super League, I can show my best side to the fans and score more goals.

"The national team has always been open to the best players.

"If the performance is good enough, then I have no problem with the national team."

Article continues below

Boateng made his international debut in May last year, scoring on his big day as Ghana beat 2-0 in a friendly.

He has gone on to make two more appearances for the Black Stars.

The former Rio Ave and Moreirense man will be hoping to make Appiah's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in in June/July.

