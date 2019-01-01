Board chairman of 1977 Ghanaian champions abducted

The former Premier League winners say they have "learnt with great sadness" about the abduction of Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX

Board chairman of Ghanaian side Secondi Hasaacas, Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX, has been kidnapped.

The 1977 Premier League champions announced the development on their official website on Tuesday.

Hasaacas, also Ghana and Super Cup winners in 1985, currently play in the second tier following relegation from the elite division in 2015-16.

"Sekondi Hasaacas Football Club has learnt with great sadness the abduction of Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove, Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX, who serves as the interim Board Chairman of the club," Hasaacas said in a statement to the press.

"We are particularly gratified by the display of professionalism by the Western Regional Police Command, led by Commander Mr. R. Dedjoe towards the said abduction.

"It is our hope and expectation that the regional police command would speed up investigations to bring perpetrators before the law with the same professionalism that they have exhibited so far.

"Sekondi Hasaacas FC will like to seize this opportunity to implore all the peace-loving people of Ghana especially those in the Western Region, particularly supporters and followers of our dear club Sekondi Hasaacas FC that the police command are on top of the situation and there should be no cause for any further anguish.

"In the main, we would wish our interim board chairman a speedy recovery and we will let him know that our thoughts and are with him at this painful time."

Last season, Hasaacas were eliminated in the group stage of the Ghana Special Competition Knockout.