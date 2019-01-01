Boakye's strike propels Red Star Belgrade to win in Uefa Champions League qualifying round

The frontman was on target to help his club to a home victory in the early stages of the elite European inter-club championship

international Richmond Boakye-Yiadom was on the score sheet as Serbian club handed Finish side HJK Helsinki a 2-0 away defeat in the Uefa qualification round on Wednesday.

The striker's first-half opener at Rajko Mitic Stadion helped place The Red-Whites in a good position ahead of the return fixture next week.

The winners on aggregate after the second leg secured a place in the third qualifying round.

Boakye broke the deadlock in the 27th minute, heading home a cross at the far post.

On the stroke of full-time, substitute Milan Pavkov, who replaced the Ghanaian on 72 minutes, scored to make it 2-0 for the home side.

The goal was Boakye's second strike of the campaign, having netted in the first qualifying round 2-1 second-leg win over Suduva of Lithuania.

Snubbed by Ghana for the recent in , the 26-year-old will be hoping to keep his good form to earn a recall for national duty.

