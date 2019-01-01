African All Stars

Boakye's strike propels Red Star Belgrade to win in Uefa Champions League qualifying round

Last updated
Comments()
Getty
The frontman was on target to help his club to a home victory in the early stages of the elite European inter-club championship

Ghana international Richmond Boakye-Yiadom was on the score sheet as Serbian club Red Star Belgrade handed Finish side HJK Helsinki a 2-0 away defeat in the Uefa Champions League qualification round on Wednesday.

The striker's first-half opener at Rajko Mitic Stadion helped place The Red-Whites in a good position ahead of the return fixture next week.

The winners on aggregate after the second leg secured a place in the third qualifying round.

Editors' Picks

Boakye broke the deadlock in the 27th minute, heading home a cross at the far post.

Article continues below

On the stroke of full-time, substitute Milan Pavkov, who replaced the Ghanaian on 72 minutes, scored to make it 2-0 for the home side.

The goal was Boakye's second strike of the campaign, having netted in the first qualifying round 2-1 second-leg win over Suduva of Lithuania.

Snubbed by Ghana for the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, the 26-year-old will be hoping to keep his good form to earn a recall for national duty. 
 

Close