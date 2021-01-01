Boakye hails Stankovic and co. as Red Star Belgrade adventure ends

The striker says goodbye to the Red-Whites after three years with the Serbian side

striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has hailed former and current coach Dejan Stankovic in a heartfelt message to fans as he draws down the curtain on his adventure with the club.

The Ghanaian is on his way out of the club after a three-year stint.

He made over 100 appearances for the Red-Whites in all competitions, scoring 60 goals.

"What an amazing journey with one of the best clubs I played [Red Star Belgrade]," Boakye posted on social media.

"When you are moving out from an amazing family like this, you cannot stay silent but rather show love and appreciation to all that made my life in [Belgrade] special.

"A very big thank you goes to Miodrag Bosovic who requested for me, an amazing coach, and two coaches who helped to make me wilder in scoring: Vladan Milojevic - he was really an amazing [person]. I can say a full story of him. I salute you Vladan Milojevic.

"And to finish with one of the most prolific footballers of football history, Dejan Stankovic, a warrior, a coach who empowers both senior and young players to get to the level that they are meant to go. I salute you Dejan Stankovic.

"Thanks a lot to Ivica Pablovic, an amazing man who did all his best to see me content and satisfied with all I needed. Thanks once again."

This season, Boakye has scored twice in 13 appearances for Belgrade in all competitions. He joined the Serbian giants from Italian side Latina in 2017, initially on loan.

"To speak of my teammates will be like the 300 Spartans or the year of Mourinho at - discipline, dedication, love and humility that helped me to achieve any goal that I scored as a player at [Belgrade]. My teammates, both old players and new ones, I salute you all. God will grant you all of you what you deserve," the striker added.

"Thanks [and] one love to the medical stuff. I salute [the Belgrade] fans - [they] made scoring my hobby, food and drink. The amazing support from these amazing and loving fans gingered my spirit in a different way.

"I greet everyone who supports and loves [Belgrade]. It’s your player [Boakye] who takes this time to thank everyone in the country of and [Belgrade] for all the care and love and support you have given me all these years, even in times of injuries.

"I love you all dearly and I hope that the God who brought me to you will take both country and club higher and higher. Thanks to everyone. God bless Ghana, God bless Serbia."

Boakye, once on the books of Italian giants , has been linked to Polish outfit Legia Warsaw, amid the reported competing interest from clubs in and the United Arab Emirates.