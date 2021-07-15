Boadu: Hearts of Oak coach reveals Ghana ambition

The Premier League champion has opened up on his future goal after leading the Phobians to glory

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu is looking to take up Ghana's coaching job in the future after leading Hearts of Oak to the domestic league title.

The Phobians ended their long wait for a title last Sunday after drawing 1-1 with Liberty Professionals to confirm their status as champions.

It was their first title since 2009.

"It is my ambition as a coach to coach the Black Stars in the future," Boadu told 3Sports.

"There is no bigger job for me. Unless I say I can't do it, I will. Mark it somewhere."

Boadu assumed duty as Hearts coach in March following the departure of Serbian coach Kosta Papic, who had also earlier taken over from Edward Odoom. The latter began the season with the Phobians but was kicked out after a run of disappointing results.

Veteran Ghanaian coach Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong believes Odoom and Papic deserve credit too for the title.

"I will commend Odoom for the good work he did for the club. He built a good foundation for coaches like Kosta Papic and Samuel Boadu who led the club to win the league,” Sarpond said, as reported by Vision 1 FM.

“With a good pre-season, a team can perform and I believe that is what Odoom did. Hearts of Oak management, players and fans must thank Odoom for the feat chalked.”

By winning the Premier League, Boadu and Hearts are set to represent Ghana in the Caf Champions League next season.

"It’s like there is something unique in the Hearts of Oak team," Boadu said after Sunday’s league win, as reported by Africa-Foot.

“When I came, they welcomed me and supported me a lot, especially the management and the supporters as well. They were always advising me, encouraging me, they told me that I can do it so I should push it up.

“I will make sure I will not be swollen-headed. I will make sure I work extra. This is a motivational cup or win, so it will prepare me to go higher and higher.”

Hearts have now won the league title on 20 occasions.