Blow for Liverpool as Lovren taken off with injury against Salzburg

defender Dejan Lovren had to be removed from Tuesday's encounter with Red Bull Salzburg, dealing an injury blow to a defence already shorthanded.

In the second half of the Group E finale, the international took a knock to his knee and after receiving treatment on the pitch, he was unable to continue.

With Lovren limping off the pitch, Joe Gomez was introduced in his place in the 53rd minute at Red Bull Arena.

