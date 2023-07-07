Blow for Bayern! Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer hits setback in recovery from broken leg during ski accident

- Neuer's leg recovery faces setback
- Blow for Bayern's goalkeeper
- Will train individually in club facilities
WHAT HAPPENED? According to reports in Sky Sports Germany, Neuer, Germany and Bayern Munich's long-time goalkeeper, has encountered a setback in his recovery from a broken leg, suffered during a ski trip in December following Germany's exit from the World Cup in Qatar.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The multiple-time world best goalkeeper award winner has been out of action since December - missing 25 games for Bayern in the second half of the season. He was expected to return to team training in the pre-season but will have his medical scans to determine the timeline of his return.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga over rivals Borussia Dortmund on the final matchday of the season. The Bavarian giants saw a managerial change mid-season with the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann. Former UCL winner and Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, has since taken charge in the dugout.
WHAT NEXT FOR NEUER? The 37-year-old is likely to train alone as the team returns to action next week before their trip to Asia for preseason.