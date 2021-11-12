Blow for Barcelona as league top scorer Oshoala ruptures knee ligament

Barcelona have been dealt a major injury blow after the league's top scorer Asisat Oshoala ruptured the posterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

The Blaugranes confirmed on Friday that the 27-year-old will spend the next two months on the sidelines as she works her way back to full fitness.

The former Arsenal and Liverpool striker started for Jonatan Giraldez's women on Wednesday for her third appearance in the Uefa Women's Champions League as they bagged a 4-0 win over Hoffenheim, but it ended early for her because he was taken off injured in the 63rd minute.

Oshoala has been in red-hot goalscoring form in the Primera Division Femenina this season and she leads the scoring chart with 11 goals in nine matches.

After undergoing a medical examination, Barcelona gave an update about the Nigeria star’s condition ahead of their league match against Levante at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Saturday.

“As reported by the club's medical services, Asisat Oshoala suffered a rupture of the posterior cruciate ligament in her right knee. The Nigerian forward, who was injured in the second half of Wednesday's game against Hoffenheim, will be out for about two months,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“In his fourth season at Barça, Oshoala has played 12 games in which he has scored 12 goals. She is the top scorer in the league, with 11 goals in 9 games played.”

Barcelona are enjoying a fine run of results across all competitions this season and they are yet to drop a point with a 12-game winning streak.

Article continues below

In the Spanish Women's top-flight, the Blaugranes lead with 27 points after nine matches with 54 goals scored and two goals conceded so far.

On the international scene, the Super Falcons will be hoping to have Oshoala back in action before the final round of qualifiers for the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

The nine-time African champions will battle Ivory Coast for a spot in Morocco next year after they defeated Ghana 2-1 on aggregate in October.