Blay, Yahaya battle three others for Ghana Premier League award

The Porcupine Warriors midfielder and the Fire Boys forward are in contention for the best player of the month of January honour

The Football Association (GFA) has announced nominees for the Premier League player and coach of the month awards.

The governing body seeks to reward outstanding individuals for the month of January The period of performance for consideration, however, starts from December 28 when the league kicked off.

Unsurprisingly, striker Yahaya Mohammed headlines the list of players as he leads the top scorers chart with six goals after matchweek six.

Niger and Allies forward Victorien Adebayor and attacker Prince Opoku Agyemang are also in the running for the accolade, having each netted five times so far.

midfielder Justice Blay, who was on target as the Porcupine Warriors beat arch-rivals Hearts 2-1 on Sunday, and Berekum centre-back Zackaria Fuseini complete the five-man shortlist.

In the coaches category, Berekum Chelsea's Asare Bediako, W.O. Tandoh of Aduana Stars and Samuel Boadu of Medeama have been pencilled down.

Chelsea, Aduana and Medeama are first, second and third, respectively, on the league table.

A publication on the GFA's official website on Saturday says "the winners will be announced before matchweek 8 of the Premier League next week".

