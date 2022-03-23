Black Stars World Cup Qualifiers 2022: How to watch and stream in Ghana
There will be everything to play for when Ghana host Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers final round first leg fixture on Friday.
Unarguably one of the fiercest rivals in African football, the two sides are set to first battle it out at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before meeting again for the decisive fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday.
Apart from a disappointing performance at the recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament which they will hope to win to make amends for, Ghana are also eyeing a prompt return to the global fiesta after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia.
Nigeria, on the other hand, are looking to make it four straight World Cup appearances.
What time does Ghana vs Nigeria start?
Game
Ghana vs Nigeria
Date
Friday, March 25
Time
20:30 WAT
How to watch the big game on TV in Ghana
State broadcasting outfits GTV and GTV Plus will telecast the match live to their Ghanaian viewers.
Nigerian TV channel (English)
Online streaming
GTV, GTV Sports Plus
NFF TV
Can the matches be streamed?
Nigerian Football Federation TV will broadcast the matches to Nigeria free of charge on their Facebook platform, which can also be accessed from Ghana.
Alternatively, Mobdro App is there for those who wish to follow the matches online. It will depend on the package that has been paid for.