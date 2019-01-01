Black Stars local coaches are a thing of the past - Oduro

The renowned administrator shares his thoughts on Ghana's coaching position as discussions about the role heightens

Berekum general manager Sarfo Oduro is advocating for the appointment of a foreign trainer for 's national team should the Black Stars part ways with under-fire coach James Appiah.

A lot of uncertainty hangs over the coaching job following the Black Stars' disappointing performances at the recent (Afcon) in .

While there have been calls for the sack of Appiah following the Round of 16 exit, the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee has remained mute on the future of the 59-year-old.

“Apart from Kwesi Appiah, I don’t see any local coach who can manage players and stand up on authority to demand what is due,” Oduro told Angel FM.

“So the issue of using local coaches to lead the Black Stars is a thing of the past.

"After Kwesi Appiah, we need to go in for a foreign coach."

Appiah, who assumed Ghana duty in 2017, is set to keep his job until at least December when his contract runs out.

It is unclear if he would be offered a new deal or asked to leave.

The former man is the only local coach to have handled the Black Stars on a permanent basis in the last 17 years.