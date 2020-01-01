Black Stars handed coronavirus assignment from Ghana parliament

Alex Agyekum is looking forward to seeing the national teams support government's Covid-19 fund

Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, Youth and Culture chairman Alex Agyekum has urged the Black Stars to join the nation's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The disease, also known as Covid-19, has so far infected 641 people in the West African nation, killing eight.

General captain Asamoah Gyan, Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah, captain Andre Ayew and centre-back Kasim Adams have all individually made related contributions to various communities and institutions but the parliament stated a team presentation would be welcomed as the government continues its call on individuals and corporate Ghana to join its fight with financial support.

More teams

“The players must donate to the Covid-19 fund introduced by the government," Agyekum told Peace FM.

"We know some of them have done their best but I think the national team must rise to the occasion.

“We are waiting for them, maybe they are preparing themselves for the better. They should try and come on board.

"Captains of the various national teams must mobilise them because this is the time to show the government some love.

“The foreign-based players should try and do something because this is the time we need them.”

Article continues below

Parts of Ghana, mainly the Greater Accra and Kumasi municipalities, are on a partial lockdown as part of the measures to enforce social distancing.

There is also a nation-wide ban on all public gatherings, a call that warranted temporary suspension of the Ghana Premier League last month.

Globally, over 2,119,300 persons have been infected by the coronavirus while 141,945 persons have passed away.

