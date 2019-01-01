Black Queens captain Addo raises women's football awareness in Ghana

The China-based midfielder is back in her West African country and has set her sights on engaging young girls this year in Accra

Elizabeth Adoo is organising a youth championship intending to create women's football awareness in this December.

The Jiangsu Suning midfielder moved to from the United States' National Women's Soccer League side, Reigns in April and helped her side to claim the Chinese Women's title.

Addo scored five goals and provided seven assists in 14 league outings, helping Jiangsu to a quadruple in her first season in , and an Asian Women's Club Championship silver medal.

In reward for her exploits, the 26-year-old, who has represented the country at the U17 and U20 levels on the global stage, made a 10-player African Women's Player of the Year 2019 nomination.

The China-based star, whose one-day event will be held on Sunday, December 15 at the St. Thomas Aquinas Park in Accra, will feature six teams in the women's championship.

The teams are split into two groups and will see Police Ladies, Ridge City FC, and Sea Lions FC in Group A, while Ideal Ladies FC, Immigration Ladies and Rock Ladies FC are pitted in Group B.

Speaking on the event, the 26-year-old forward who enjoyed a remarkable season in the Chinese top-flight said it was all about creating awareness for the women's game in the country.

"I am very happy with the chance to show the younger girls the way to achieving their dreams through football," Addo told Goal.

"Apart from giving back, the idea is also about creating awareness for women’s football and also to create opportunities. It is also an avenue to bring players together to showcase their talents."

Addo is one of Ghana's most successful women's football players, having launched her career with Tesano Ladies in 2006 before moving aboard in search for greener pastures.

She also previously played in several countries abroad, including , Hungary, , the United States, and currently China.