Black Queens captain Addo raises women's football awareness in Ghana
Elizabeth Adoo is organising a youth championship intending to create women's football awareness in Ghana this December.
The Jiangsu Suning midfielder moved to China from the United States' National Women's Soccer League side, Reigns in April and helped her side to claim the Chinese Women's Super League title.
Addo scored five goals and provided seven assists in 14 league outings, helping Jiangsu to a quadruple in her first season in China, and an Asian Women's Club Championship silver medal.
In reward for her exploits, the 26-year-old, who has represented the country at the U17 and U20 levels on the global stage, made a 10-player African Women's Player of the Year 2019 nomination.
The China-based star, whose one-day event will be held on Sunday, December 15 at the St. Thomas Aquinas Park in Accra, will feature six teams in the women's championship.
The teams are split into two groups and will see Police Ladies, Ridge City FC, and Sea Lions FC in Group A, while Ideal Ladies FC, Immigration Ladies and Rock Ladies FC are pitted in Group B.
Speaking on the event, the 26-year-old forward who enjoyed a remarkable season in the Chinese top-flight said it was all about creating awareness for the women's game in the country.
"I am very happy with the chance to show the younger girls the way to achieving their dreams through football," Addo told Goal.
"Apart from giving back, the idea is also about creating awareness for women’s football and also to create opportunities. It is also an avenue to bring players together to showcase their talents."
@AmaPele10 Women Football Tournament!— @Agbakpedom (@Dom91204346) November 29, 2019
Date: December 15, 2019
Venue: St. Thomas Aquinas Park, Cantonment.
Time: 8Am
Competing teams:@RidgeCityFC, @idealladiesfc, @SeaLionsFC1, Police Ladies FC, Immigration Ladies FC and Rock Ladies FC. pic.twitter.com/8z2caqi7I1
Here’s a look at the bracket for the upcoming Tournament on December 15 @ Aquinas School Park Cantonment. pic.twitter.com/HY4M3rmHzK— Elizabeth Addo (@AmaPele10) December 5, 2019
Addo is one of Ghana's most successful women's football players, having launched her career with Tesano Ladies in 2006 before moving aboard in search for greener pastures.
She also previously played in several countries abroad, including Nigeria, Hungary, Sweden, the United States, Australia and currently China.