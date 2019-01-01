BK Edusei Memorial Cup: Ashanti Gold have the best players - Agyemang

Richard Osei Agyemang believes the Miners are in a better position to emerge as champions on Sunday

are in high spirits for Sunday's regional derby with in the BK Edusei Memorial Cup, defender Richard Osei Agyemang has stated.

The two teams are set to rekindle their Ashanti rivalry in the Cup match slated for Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Both sides are on a good run following fine outings in the continental inter-club competitions.

"We are very ready for the game against Kotoko on Sunday in the BK Edusei Memorial Cup," Agyemang told Ashh FM Sports.

"We have the best players with the best striker [captain Mumuni Safiu] who can score a hat-trick in less than nine minutes in an African game.

"Ashgold SC will win the BK Edusei Memorial Cup on Sunday against Kotoko.

"The game would be nice and entertaining because we are coming to entertain the supporters who will come to the stadium on Sunday."

A spin-off of AshGold's good start to the Caf Confederation Cup and Kotoko's fine show in the has been a debate about which team boasts the finest midfielder on the local scene.

The Miners' James Akaminko and the Porcupine Warriors' Justice Blay have been pitched head-to-head.

"Justice Blay has his style of play as compared to James Akaminko but they are all good when it comes to the holding role," Agyemang opined.

"I will entreat all the supporters to come to the stadium on Sunday to support the BK Edusei Foundation because it's a good initiative."

The match boasts the holders of 's two major domestic club competition titles from last season, so it will indeed be the clash of the champions.

Ashgold won the Ghana Special Competition Knockout while Kotoko clinched the Ghana Special Competition League trophy.