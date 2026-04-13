Bizarre: fans were tricked out of their seats during a KKD match

Monday’s Keuken Kampioen Divisie clash between Jong FC Utrecht and Vitesse was marred by disturbances in the stands. Just before half-time, a group of Vitesse fans was first ejected from the home stands and then completely removed from Stadion Galgenwaard, sparking fury in the away end.

Several Vitesse fans had been sitting among the home supporters in Stadion Galgenwaard, and the away section spotted them, goading them to stand up. With the ground otherwise almost empty—Jong FC Utrecht draws very few home fans—their compliance was plain for all to see.

Just before the interval, stadium stewards ordered the group to leave their seats, initially promising they could move to the away section. That pledge proved false.

The sudden U-turn provoked immediate frustration in the away end, where fans responded with whistles, chants and repeated cries of “Shame on you!”

One of the Vitesse fans later recounted the incident to Voetbalzone: “We were approached by a steward who initially seemed friendly. He gave us two options: leave the stadium or move to the away section.”

“At one point there were about fifty of us and we were all escorted out. It was just half-time and we thought we were going to the away section.”

However, that expectation proved incorrect. “First we had to line up in two rows while they photographed our faces and ID cards. Then, suddenly, we were told to go home.” The group of Vitesse supporters reacted with frustration.

One supporter vented on X: “Even the police want to ride our success—just kidding, they’re moving Vitesse fans from the home stand into an otherwise empty Galgenwaard. Sad. Very sad. Nothing was happening.”







