The Mali international wished for maximum points in the London Derby but after getting a point his energy is now on the next game against Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma is disappointed not to have secured maximum points against West Ham United in his first start for the club since joining from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Mali international has been recovering from injury setbacks and was getting slowly into the game. Before the match against the Hammers at London Stadium - that eventually ended 1-1, the Eagle had made four appearances albeit from the bench.

The 26-year-old midfielder is now focusing on the next Premier League outing against another London-based team, Fulham.

"To be honest I think it was a really tough game but I was happy to be handed my first start since joining the club, but I wanted to celebrate it with a win," Bissouma told the club's website

"However, we got a draw which is not bad at all. We are going to work hard and come back stronger than [Wednesday night]. Everyone knows the Premier League is not easy but when you come to play a game like this, if you don't win then you don't lose.

"It is what we wanted to do; we wanted to win but a point is not bad. Now we are going to work... and get three points next week."

In the match against West Ham, Bissouma got an early booking; he explained how it affected him with about an hour to play and further updated how he is feeling after recovering from an injury.

"I got a yellow card quickly and had to be careful in the game; it was tough on me because it was my first 90 minutes in I don't know how many games.

"I think I am ready [after injury] but I will work harder and be stronger."

Spurs are currently placed third on the table with 11 points from the five matches they have played, four less than their North London rivals Arsenal who have a 100% winning record.