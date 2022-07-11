Bissouma 'impressed' against Tottenham Hotspur - Conte on signing midfielder from Brighton

The Mali international joined Spurs from the Seagulls after consistent displays in the English top-tier

Italian tactician Antonio Conte has revealed he went for the services of Yves Bissouma owing to his performances for Brighton & Hove Albion against Tottenham Hotspur and his general Premier League form.

In the first meeting of the 2021/22 season, the Mali international was in the Seagulls' team that lost 2-0. The Eagle, once again started for his team away in London whereby they won by a solitary goal.

The former Chelsea boss admits he was impressed with the way the 25-year-old played in the aforementioned matches and the whole season in general and he did not hesitate to get him when a chance came his way.

"Yah, he [Bissouma] impressed us. In the two games [he played against us], he played very well but the whole season he played really well," Conte told Spurs TV.

"He is another important player that we are now adding to the midfield."

In the concluded campaign, Bissouma played 26 league matches scoring once and providing two assists as Brighton went on to finish ninth on the table with 51 points.

Conte has further explained why the club paid Everton a fee potentially rising to £60m including add-ons for the versatile attacker Richarlison.

"We know very well about his talent. We are talking about a striker that can play in all three positions in front," the experienced tactician continued.

"I like him because he is very strong mentally and it's not easy to play against him because during the game he’s always very strong.

"We need this type of player with great character. Strong physically but at the same time with good quality."

Article continues below

The North Londoners outmuscled their rivals Arsenal to the 2022/23 Uefa Champions League.

They managed to get 71 points, two more than the Mikel Arteta-led Gunners joining Premier League champions Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in the annual competition.