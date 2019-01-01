Big coaching change at Liberty Professionals as Ghana Premier League beckons

The Scientific Soccer Lads have named a new man to lead their adventure in the 2019-20 Ghanaian domestic season

Premier League side Liberty Professionals have a new coach at the helm of affairs after the appointment of David Ocloo on Monday.

A club publication indicates the 35-year-old has replaced Reginald Asante, who guided the outfit through the Normalisation Special Competition between February and June.

The change comes less than three weeks before the start of the new Premier League season.

"Liberty Professionals has appointed David Ocloo as the team’s head coach," the Dansoman-based outfit announced.

"The 35-year-old coach joins the Dansoman based outfit with a reputation for an attacking style of play and talent development.

"He replaces Reginald Asante, who has taken a sabbatical leave in pursuit of a coaching course abroad.

"Coach Asante led the team to an impressive turn out during the Normalisation Cup where the club missed the finals by a whisker."

Ocloo will be hoping to lead the Scientific Soccer Lads to a sensational first title in the Premier League.

“We liked David’s enthusiasm and fresh outlook on how to play football," club chief executive office Linda Ansong said.

"He is ambitious and wants to grow with us. We also like that he has a clear picture of what we want to build going forward.

"We have one of the youngest teams in the Premier league and we feel he will provide these boys the best chance at maximising their potential."

Ocloo previously worked with Premier League fold Wa All Stars and Maranatha FC of Togo.

