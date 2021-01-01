Big boost for Man Utd as Cavani, De Gea & Pogba all return for AC Milan clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has welcomed three key players back into the fold in time for a crucial Europa League outing

Manchester United have been handed a big boost ahead of their clash with Milan as Edinson Cavani, David De Gea and Paul Pogba have all been declared available for selection.

Cavani and Pogba missed the first leg of the round of 16 Europa League clash through injury as the Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw at San Siro, with Dean Henderson deputising for David de Gea between the sticks after the Spaniard was quarantined following a trip to his homeland.

The club have now confirmed that all three men will travel to Italy with the rest of the squad on Wednesday, as will Donny van de Beek after shaking off a muscle problem, but Anthony Martial has been left out while he continues his recovery from a hip issue.

What's been said?

"David de Gea is back in the squad after taking paternity leave to witness the birth of his first child, while Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek return to bolster our midfield flexibility," a statement on United's official website reads.

"Edinson Cavani is also available for selection once again, though Anthony Martial has not overcome the injury he picked up in the first leg."

