Biashara United 0-1 Yanga SC: Sarpong the hero as Wananchi record seventh straight win

The 27-time champions are now joint top of the league with 22 points from the eight games played

Michael Sarpong struck the only goal that handed Yanga SC a 1-0 victory against Biashara Mara United in a Mainland League match played on Saturday.

Timu ya Wananchi were aware a win by a big margin was all they needed to take them on top of the table on goal difference. It was not going to be an easy task, though, as the Mara-based charges have been in a good form and prior to the game, they were third in the log with 16 points.

It was not an easy task for either side in the first 45 minutes. The hosts defended with zeal and tried to attack the 27-time champions through the counter-attacks. However, they could not find a way past the defenders.

More teams

Cedric Kaze's charges came back stronger in the second halg in their bid to get the opening goal. Their push for a goal paid dividends in the 68th minute when Ghanaian Sarpong, who joined the team at the beginning of the season from Rayon Sports of Rwanda, managed to find the back of the net.

A good cross from the right found the towering striker in a good area, and he rose highest to head the ball in and send thousands of fans who had flocked to the opponents' territory into cheers.

It was the only goal the former champions needed to record their seventh successive win in the league.

Wananchi are now level with Azam FC, who are on 22 points, but with a superior goal difference. However, the Ice-cream Makers have, however, played a game more.

Elsewhere, Tanzania Prisons fell 1-0 at home against their visitors Polisi Tanzania in another entertaining game played on Saturday. The lone goal was scored through a penalty in the 52nd minute.

Article continues below

The hosts conceded a corner which was brought in by Rashid Juma. Nurdin Chona committed a foul and the referee awarded a penalty which was converted by Marcel Kaheza.

Meanwhile, Stephen Kwame also scored the only goal in the 66th minute to help Namungo FC beat Dodoma Jiji FC by a solitary goal.

Simba SC also bounced from back to back defeats to beat Mwadui FC 5-0 and return to the top three.