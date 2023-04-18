'Beyond gutted' - USMNT star Daryl Dike posts emotional statement after nightmare injury blow at West Brom

West Brom and United States men's national team striker Daryl Dike suffered a massive injury last week and will be out for at least six months.

Injured his right Achilles tendon against Stoke

Will be out for six to nine months

Second serious injury of the season

WHAT HAPPENED? Dike will be out of action for most if not all of the remainder of 2023 because of a torn right Achilles tendon. The striker picked up the injury against Stoke City in the Championship just before halftime as he left the stadium in tears. The Baggies confirmed that the American soccer star will require surgery for the "full rupture" of his right Achilles and will be ruled out for six to nine months.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Words cannot be made to describe how I feel right now," Dike wrote on Twitter. "Beyond gutted for this injury as it feels like nothing I do can seem to go my way at the moment. It is easy to feel sorry for yourself and ask 'why me,' but unfortunately injuries are part of my sport.

"Thankfully, I am given strength by God and the support from family, friends, and fans on who continue to push me everyday. In life things will happen that are beyond your control despite your best efforts, that you cannot go back and change, but need to accept and choose how to react. Now is my time to bounce back and give myself a positive reaction. Thank you all for everything."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dike has scored seven goals in 23 Championship games this season. He was expected to receive an international call-up in the CONCACAF Nations League against Mexico on June 15 but he'll be sidelined for the crucial matches and lose an opportunity to impress interim coach Anthony Hudson.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? With Dyke ruled out for six to nine months, West Brom will bank on their other set of forwards to finish the Championship season on high. The forward will likely return to football sometime midway through next season.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!