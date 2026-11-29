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Beşiktaş vs Galatasaray: Kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 13 30 Nov 2026 - 13:00 Tupras Stadyumu

Beşiktaş host Galatasaray at Istanbul's Tupras Stadyumu in a Süper Lig derby with league position and prestige at stake.

Fourth in the table, Beşiktaş go into the match after a 2-1 Europa League win over Hapoel Beer Sheva and a 4-2 league victory away at Konyaspor. Vincenzo Italiano's side have momentum.

The journey to the European match was far from smooth. The team's plane flew into a storm on its way to Georgia and, according to the club, lightning struck it several times. It had to make an emergency landing in Rize before the team continued their journey by bus.

On the pitch, Dusan Vlahovic has given Beşiktaş plenty of reason for optimism. The striker scored twice against Konyaspor and has five goals in three games.

Galatasaray arrive as league leaders with five straight wins in competitive matches. Okan Buruk's side beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the Champions League last time out, Deniz Gul heading in the winner in the 79th minute.

Beşiktaş need points to keep pace with the leaders. Galatasaray want to protect their advantage at the top. Here's how to follow the derby.

This week: What has happened at Beşiktaş and Galatasaray?

Beşiktaş have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. They beat Hapoel Beer Sheva 2-1 in the Europa League last time out, following a 4-2 win at Konyaspor and a 3-0 victory over Gençlerbirliği. They also lost 3-2 at Celtic and drew 2-2 with Kasımpaşa. Across those matches, they scored 13 goals and conceded eight.

Galatasaray have won their last five matches. Their 1-0 Champions League victory over Aston Villa followed a 2-1 win against Samsunspor and a 4-3 win against Amed Sportif. They also beat VfB Stuttgart 2-0 and won 4-0 at Konyaspor. Galatasaray scored 13 goals, conceded four and kept three clean sheets across that run.

Beşiktaş vs Galatasaray: Line-ups

Beşiktaş vs Galatasaray: Form

Beşiktaş vs Galatasaray: Head-to-head record

Beşiktaş vs Galatasaray: League tables