Besiktas manager Gunes says 'something is wrong' with Karius

The Liverpool loanee has struggled with the Turkish team with his most recent effort earning criticism from his coach

manager Senol Gunes said he believes "something is wrong" with Loris Karius following the goalkeeper's performance in a 3-2 win against Konyaspor.

Karius was deemed to be at fault for Omer Ali Sahiner's 20th-minute equaliser, conceding his 37th goal of his first campaign with the Turkish side.

The German goalkeeper failed to make what should have been a routine save and was then jeered by his own fans for the remainder of the match.

Karius joined Besiktas from over the summer as the goalkeeper has looked to rebuild his career following last year's final.

The goalkeeper made two crucial errors in that match, as Liverpool fell 3-1 to , and his coach says his time at Besiktas has done little to repair his confidence.

"He was at fault for the goals he conceded," Gunes said. "Karius has gone a bit stagnant, something is wrong with his electricity, motivation, enthusiasm for the game."

Rumours have suggested that Karius wanted to be removed at halftime due to the jeering, and Gunes did little to ease those rumours.

"It has been like that since the beginning," said Gunes. "He does not really feel a part of the team.

"It's something we haven't been able to work out and, of course, I am partly to blame for this."

In the wake of Karius' struggles, the club has denied reports that Karius could be dropped for Tolga Zengin.

Zengin is not currently a first-team player, but Gunes says he is certainly considering it.

"Something is wrong, he has also been unlucky," Gunes said of Karius.

"[He] is talented but it hasn't worked out and we have a problem. Let me put it this way, if I still had Tolga available I would play him."

Besiktas, who currently sit third in the league, are set to take on Goztepe on Saturday.