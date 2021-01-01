Bert Van Marwijk announces UAE squad for India friendly

India are set to face Oman and UAE in international friendlies on Friday and Monday respectively...

The UAE national team coach Bert Van Marwijk has named a 29-member squad as part of their preparations for the remaining 2022 FIFA World Cup and AFC 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers.

The Whites will be holding a camp in Dubai from 23 to 29 March under the Dutch coach. Ranked 74th in the latest FIFA Rankings, UAE are currently placed fourth in Group G of the qualifiers, with six points from four games.

Marwijk's side are set to host Malaysia and Thailand in the fifth and sixth rounds on June 3 and 7 respectively, before a match against Indonesia (June 11) followed by an encounter against Vietnam (June 15) to conclude their qualification matches.

On the other hand, India are set to face Oman in an international friendly on Friday, March 25, before taking on UAE in another friendly tie on Monday, March 29. Igor Stimac's men are due to host Qatar on June 6, before games against Bangladesh and Afghanistan on June 7 and 15 respectively in the Asian qualifiers.

UAE Faces India in a friendly match on the 29th of March



29 Players in an extended squad list of the UAE’s camp in Dubai



The 29-member UAE national team squad:

Goalkeepers: Ali Khasif, Khaled Issa, Adel Al Hosani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Fahd Al Dhanhani.

Defenders: Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdel-Rahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Khalifa Al-Hammadi, Hassan Al-Mahrami, Al-Hassan Saleh, Salem Rashid.

Midfielders: Mohamed Al-Attas, Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Al-Naqbi, Yahya Nader, Abdullah Ramadan, Majed Hassan, Fabio de Lima, Khalfan Mubarak, Caio Canedo.

Forwards: Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Ali Saleh, Suhail Al Noubi, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tigali, Zayed Al Ameri.