Bernardo Silva sounds bold ‘win them all’ quadruple claim at Man City after 19 successive victories

The Portuguese playmaker believes Pep Guardiola’s side should be looking to complete a clean sweep on the trophy front in 2021

Bernardo Silva has set a bold “win them all” target for Manchester City as the Blues continue to chase down a historic quadruple.

Pep Guardiola’s side stumbled out of the blocks in 2020-21, but have hit their stride to make positive progress across multiple competitions.

A 10-point lead is held at the top of the Premier League table, while spots have been booked in the Carabao Cup final, quarter-finals of the FA Cup and last 16 of the Champions League.

Silva said of the ambition at the Etihad Stadium, with a 2-0 lead established in a two-legged continental clash with Borussia Monchengladbach: “Of course, we are going to try [to win the Champions League].

“We know we have good momentum, but this is just the last 16. We are going to try and do well in the second leg to go through to the quarter-finals.

"Then we have the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup. It is going to be a tough season, but we are going to try to win them all.”

The Blues could not be in better shape right now.

A comfortable victory over Gladbach in the Champions League has stretched a remarkable winning run to 19 games.

City have been faultless in 2021 so far, with a stunning sequence of results stretching back to a 1-1 draw at home to West Brom on December 15.

City’s success is being built on the sturdiest of foundations, with just 15 goals conceded in 25 Premier League games.

They have only been breached twice in seven Champions League outings, with the efforts of those at the back making life easier for Silva and co in the final third of the field.

The Portugal international playmaker added: “It is the key to winning competitions; to have a solid defence, a solid team that doesn’t concede many chances or goals.

“We are happy with how solid our defenders, goalkeeper and midfielders are, and everyone helps from the striker to the goalkeeper. It is very important to be solid and try and concede as few goals as you can if you want to be successful.”

City will be back in domestic action on Saturday when they play host to top-four hopefuls West Ham.

