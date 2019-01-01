Bernard Arthur: Hearts of Oak sign former Azam striker

The ex-Azam and Ain M'lila attacker will spend some years with the Phobians after completing a deal on Monday

Ghanaian club have announced the acquisition of forward Bernard Arthur on a "long-term contract".

The 22-year-old is set to make a return to the Premier League after time with Tanzanian side Azam and Algerian fold Ain M'lila.

He played for Wafa and Liberty Professionals before travelling abroad.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of striker Bernard Arthur," Hearts have announced on social media.

"The former Ghana youth international has signed a long-term contract with our club."

Arthur is the latest Phobians' signing following the acquisition of defender Dominic Eshun from Karela United last month.

He netted 10 league goals in 24 appearances for Liberty during the 2016-17 season.

''Growing up in Dansoman, football has always been my dream and Hearts of Oak has always been my heart," said the frontman.

"Watching them play, their cheerful supporters, it has always been my dream to wear the Phobian colours.

''I am here to win as a team, not as an individual. I am here to help Accra Hearts of Oak.''

Arthur's signing is a boost for the Phobians as they prepare for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

Together with , Ghana's two biggest clubs, the Phobians are the second most successful team in the history of the top-flight with 20 titles.

