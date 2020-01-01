Bernard Arthur: Hearts of Oak bench role 'disrespectful'

The 23-year-old responds to rumours about an imminent transfer away from the Phobians

striker Bernard Arthur has spoken about his frustration at being left on the fringes amid reports of a move to Great Olympics.

The forward joined the Phobians on a three-year deal in August last year, during the time of coach Kim Grant.

The club's of coaching chance in December has seemingly not worked to the advantage of the 23-year-old, who is reportedly pushing for a move away.

“I’m a player who likes challenges, that’s why I came to Hearts of Oak but not because the club is a big team,” Arthur told Kumasi FM.

“Since Kim Grant left, things have backslidden for me. I sometimes get frustrated and hurt about that.

“If you’re not playing as a player, you’ll get rusty. If you play 10 and 15 minutes you’ll be rusty.

"It is [disrespectful] looking at the kind of player I am."

Arthur joined Hearts after time with Tanzanian side Azam and Algerian fold Ain M'lila.

The striker, who played for Wafa and Liberty Professionals before travelling abroad, spoke on a reported imminent move to Olympics.

“It isn’t Hearts of Oak that want to transfer me, I handed in the request. I feel I need to leave Hearts of Oak and have enough playing time elsewhere because I can’t be playing 10-15 minutes," he added.

“It’s 80 per cent done. I am going to Olympics. I will help them escape relegation. It is something I have done before and I’m confident in achieving that goal."

Olympics currently are five points above the relegation zone on the Premier League table.

