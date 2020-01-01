Premier League

Bernard Arthur: Hearts of Oak bench role 'disrespectful'

The 23-year-old responds to rumours about an imminent transfer away from the Phobians 

Hearts of Oak striker Bernard Arthur has spoken about his frustration at being left on the fringes amid reports of a move to Great Olympics.

The forward joined the Phobians on a three-year deal in August last year, during the time of coach Kim Grant.

The club's of coaching chance in December has seemingly not worked to the advantage of the 23-year-old, who is reportedly pushing for a move away.

    “I’m a player who likes challenges, that’s why I came to Hearts of Oak but not because the club is a big team,” Arthur told Kumasi FM.

    “Since Kim Grant left, things have backslidden for me. I sometimes get frustrated and hurt about that.

    “If you’re not playing as a player, you’ll get rusty. If you play 10 and 15 minutes you’ll be rusty.

    "It is [disrespectful] looking at the kind of player I am."

    Arthur joined Hearts after time with Tanzanian side Azam and Algerian fold Ain M'lila.

    The striker, who played for Wafa and Liberty Professionals before travelling abroad, spoke on a reported imminent move to Olympics.

    “It isn’t Hearts of Oak that want to transfer me, I handed in the request. I feel I need to leave Hearts of Oak and have enough playing time elsewhere because I can’t be playing 10-15 minutes," he added.

    “It’s 80 per cent done. I am going to Olympics. I will help them escape relegation. It is something I have done before and I’m confident in achieving that goal."

    Olympics currently are five points above the relegation zone on the Ghana Premier League table. 
     

