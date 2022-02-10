Berg: Mamelodi Sundowns linked with top Danish FA official as replacement for Barcelona legend - Report

Danish Football Association (DBU) official Flemming Berg is reportedly set to join Mamelodi Sundowns.



The 49-year-old is currently working as DBU's talent development manager having held the position since 2015.



Berg has been lauded for creating both a strong foundation in Danish talent development and a clear common thread in the country's football - from youth national teams up to the senior team.



Danish Publication Ekstrabladet has reported that Sundowns will soon welcome Berg, who is expected to join the Tshwane giants as the new sporting director.



The DBU has now confirmed that Berg will leave the organisation in April this year after accepting an international job offer.



"DBU's talent development manager, Flemming Berg, who has been in charge of DBU's talent development since 2015, will leave on April 1 at DBU as he has decided to say yes to an international position as sporting director," a statement read.



Danish football's governing body explained that the club that will be employing Berg asked for anonymity.



"The club, to which Flemming Berg joins, does not yet want publication, which DBU respects. In the near future, DBU will start looking for a new talent development manager," another statement read.



The sporting director position has remained vacant at Sundowns since 2020 when the club parted ways with Spanish football legend, Jose Ramon Alexanko.



Alexanko, who is a former FC Barcelona defender and Valencia director of football, returned to Spain due to family reasons.