Berekum Chelsea's away magic dazes Ashanti Gold in Premier League

The Blues have registered their fourth win in the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League

Berekum continue their fine start in the Premier as they edged 1-0 in matchday five action on Saturday.

Kofi Owusu's 52th-minute strike for the away side was the decisive factor at Obuasi's Len Clay Stadium.

The win has taken The Blues three points ahead on top of the league table ahead of the remainder of the matchday five round of games on Sunday.

Tied on points with Chelsea ahead of the fixture, AshGold stay on 10 points after the loss and drop to third position.

The Blues have won four of their five games so far, drawing the other.

Interestingly, they have emerged victorious in all three away matches, the ties interestingly against giants , and AshGold who stand as the most successful clubs in the history of the Premier League with 23, 19 and four titles respectively.

Chelsea, 2011 champions, next face defending champions who currently occupy the fourth position on the league table.

