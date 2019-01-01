Berekum Chelsea starting fresh for Ghana Premier League

Nana Kwame Nketiah talks about the team's objective for the 2019-20 domestic league

Berekum president Nana Kwame Nketiah has shed light on their ambition for the 2019-20 Premier League season which commences on Sunday.

The Blues are set to open their campaign with an away clash with 19-time champions at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The top-flight makes a return after a one-year absence.

“We are going all out for the league season," Nketiah told Storm FM.

“The team will be ready against Accra Hearts Of Oak and we are on course preparing for the game.

“We don't want to rely on the fact that we have a good record against Accra Hearts Of Oak.

"We are starting everything afresh like we have not played them before."

After their season opener on Sunday, Chelsea host Liberty Professionals in their next game.

The Blues won the league in 2010-11, going on to represent Ghana in the 2012 Caf where they reached the group stage.

