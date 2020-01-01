Berekum Chelsea overcome Great Olympics in Ghana Premier League

The Blues scored just after half-time to pick up three points in matchweek 11

Berekum are back to winning ways in the Premier League following a 1-0 away victory over Great Olympics on Thursday.

Richard Kissi Boateng's strike four minutes after half-time earned the away side all three points at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It marked the Blues' first win after two successive defeats which knocked them off top spot on the league table.

Currently, Chelsea sit joint-second on the log, one point adrift of leaders .

Olympics, on the other hand, are one point and one place off the relegation zone.

Elsewhere at Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Moro Salifu and Abdulai Karim scored for Bechem United to ensure a 2-1 home triumph over Liberty Professionals whose consolation came from George Ansong. Bechem are seventh on the table as Liberty hold 13th spot.

Finally at Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, Benjamin Nii Okine scored the opener for visiting Legon Cities but Ibrahim Osman hit back for King Faisal after the interval to seal a 1-1 draw. Before the equaliser, Kwame Peprah missed a penalty for Faisal who sit bottom of the table. Cities occupy 14th position.

The three games wrapped up Matchweek 11's round of games, with six fixtures having come off on Wednesday.