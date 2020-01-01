Berekum Chelsea coach Bediako wants Ghana Premier League season annulled

The Blues boss shares his thoughts on the status of the top flight, which has currently ground to a halt because of the coronavirus outbreak

Berekum coach Joseph Asare Bediako has backed calls for the annulment of the 2019-20 Premier League following its disruption by the raging coronavirus pandemic.

The top flight has been put on hold at matchweek 15 following a presidential directive banning all public gatherings, including sporting events, as part of measures to curb the spread of the disease.

Eleven Wonders boss Ignatius Osei Fosu was the first to suggest total cancellation of the campaign owing to a projected prolonged halt due to growing number of coronavirus case in Ghana.

“As it stands, no one knows the exact date the world will see the back of this disease," Bediako, whose Chelsea side presently are second on the league table, told Asempa FM.

“It will be okay if the league season is declared null and void so that clubs will use this period to ready themselves for the start of a new season.

“With that we can synchronize our calendar with the rest so we run at the same time. So it will help all and sundry to effectively prepare for the next season. I think its the best, it's a viable option."

It will be the second straight season Ghana's top-flight will be annulled should the cancellation happen.

The league is currently in the third week of its one-month suspension.

The West Africans have so far recorded 161 cases of coronavirus involving five deaths and two recoveries.

