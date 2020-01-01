Berekum Chelsea and Aduana Stars share spoils in top-of-the-table clash

The league leaders and the second-placed side could only pick up a point each in their Ghana Premier League matchday six tie

Berekum maintained their hold on first position in the Premier League table following a 1-1 draw with second-placed on Saturday.

Stephen Amankonah, who recently rejoined The Blues after a spell away, scored to break the deadlock in the 17th minute but Pius Yeboah hit back for the Fire Boys three minutes to full-time to share the spoils in the matchday six fixture at Berekum Golden City Park.

Elsewhere, consolidated third position on the standings with a 1-0 home triumph over fourth-placed . Striker Prince Opoku Agyemang netted to take his goals tally to five this season.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Great Olympics beat Allies 1-0 to continue their renaissance following their poor start to the term. Philip Sackey registered the solitary goal in the 27th minute. Oly have moved to 11th on the league table while Allies languish in the relegation zone.

Abdul Mugeese emerged the hero for Eleven Wonders in their home encounter with Karela United as his double ensured a 2-0 victory for the Techiman-based fold. Wonders sit two places above their matchday opponents on 13th position on the table.

King Faisal's search for a first win continues as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by 10th-placed Elmina Sharks at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The hosts took the lead in the 47th minute through Kwame Peprah but a 70th-minute Mustapha Alhaji effort for the visitors levelled the score. After losing their opening three games, second-from-bottom Faisal have drawn their last three matches.

On Sunday, will host arch-rivals in the biggest match of Ghana's domestic football calendar.

Earlier on Friday, Liberty Professionals beat Wafa 2-1 while Legon Cities pipped Bechem United 1-0.