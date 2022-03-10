Benzema's masterclass sparks GOAT debate as Real Madrid upstage PSG

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick that helped Real Madrid come from behind to beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 in a Uefa Champions League game on Wednesday.

Benzema cancelled out Kylian Mbappe’s first-half opener in the 61st minute and he followed it up with two goals within two minutes as the Blancos advanced with a 3-2 aggregate win.

The second-half goals made the 34-year-old the oldest player to ever score a Champions League hat-trick and his performance on Wednesday sparked some debate about the greatest player of all time (GOAT).

Benzema clearly outshone six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi in the encounter but some fans argued that Messi's display at the Santiago Bernabeu has nothing to do with his status in world football.

Messi is just in PSG to relax and prepare for World Cup. My GOAT has nothing to prove again. — Yemi Akande 🎬 (@OpeyemiAkande14) March 9, 2022

Messi is not the cause of psg misfortune..

Don't blame my Goat — Dirty mind. (Petelyn building consultant) (@Look_caass) March 9, 2022

Messi is the goat and that will not change as long as your eyes is still use for sight messi is aesthetic and art with or without PSG period — jenna lee Anthony (@jnzekwe4) March 9, 2022

Let's just pretend Messi didn't play tonight.



Team wey det reach semi finals steady and even played in the final 2 years ago. Osita don carry badluck go meet them.#RealPSG — ADETOLA ADEOLA FARUK (@adetolafaruk) March 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Benzema won fans' hearts with his second-half heroics and he has been described as the 'best player in the world presently'.

The Real Madrid captain has scored eight goals in seven Champions League appearances this season.

Benzema is the best player in the world currently!!!🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/s8mQHeUh3i — Danilton (@Danysleek) March 9, 2022

I thought you guys were saying Messi is gonna score today, Benzema showed true masterclass💯#RealPSG pic.twitter.com/xCYcgQ2WV9 — agujones (@agujones2) March 9, 2022

PSG buy goat Madrid use Benz kill am pic.twitter.com/Fvbn45o9NE — Hamza Kasim Mayowa (@KasimMayowa) March 9, 2022

