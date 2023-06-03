Real Madrid in the dark over Karim Benzema transfer plans amid Saudi interest - but Carlo Ancelotti is staying put

Carlo Ancelotti will continue at the helm at Real Madrid next season, but whether he'll have striker Karim Benzema at his disposal remains uncertain.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 35-year-old striker has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, where he'd follow Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo in swapping Europe for the Middle East. However, during a speech on Thursday evening at the Marca awards, Benzema cast doubt over a potential big-money transfer, suggesting that he's happy staying put in Spain.

WHAT THEY SAID: Benzema told the audience: “I’m in Madrid. What people talk about is the internet and reality is not the internet." He continued: "At the moment I’m here, I enjoy every day and there’s a game on Sunday.” According to The Athletic, there is a huge amount of uncertainty surrounding the France international's future, with one figure close to him saying they "no longer had any idea" whether he'd be on his way.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: One thing that has now been confirmed is the future of Real Madrid boss Ancelotti. The Italian manager, who boasts a glittering CV that includes two Champions League wins with the Spanish giants, has received a strong vote of confidence from the club's board, something him and his team had been waiting for - he'll be staying at Madrid next season. Whether Benzema will be part of his plans is still yet to be seen.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MADRID? Getting drubbed by Man City in the Champions League semis and outclassed by Barcelona in a title race that was over weeks ago was not what Ancelotti and Real Madrid had in mind for the 2022-23 season. However, they'll be hoping that next season is a totally different story. One key factor that could help them make a charge for La Liga is the impending arrival of Jude Bellingham, whose representatives were recently spotted house hunting in Madrid. The 19-year-old England international will be an important addition to a squad that needs some refreshing.