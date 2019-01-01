'Benzema is the best striker in the world' - Hazard lauds Real Madrid team-mate as partnership develops

The Belgian winger and French forward have struck up a promising relationship at the Bernabeu, and the former is full of admiration for his partner

Karim Benzema is the best striker in the world, according to team-mate Eden Hazard.

The two have begun to strike up a promising partnership in , and combined to devastating effect in the 4-0 win over prior to the international break.

Benzema scored twice in that game to take his seasonal tally to 11 in 15 in all competitions, as Madrid gave leaders a firm reminder of their own title credentials.

"After having played with him for three or fourth months, I think that, right now, he's the best striker in the world," Hazard told a press conference.

"But [also] away from his role as a striker, he makes others better."

The Eibar game was something of a watershed moment for Hazard, who had previously struggled to find his best form after having his start to the season disrupted by injury.

While he still only has one Madrid goal to his name, he was back to his effervescent best on the ball in his last outing and will be keen to kick on following the international break.

"You can always do better, of course," Hazard added. "I think that with Real Madrid, for the last month, everything has been going very well.

"We're winning games and the team is improving well, which also makes it easier for me. I'm feeling good and I want to continue like this."

Hazard had come in for his fair share of criticism as Madrid’s season stuttered into life, but fans will be hoping Zinedine Zidane has now got the engine purring once again.

The Belgian’s international manager Roberto Martinez didn’t have any concerns about his form, however, and knew he would find his feet eventually.

"It's certain that, due to the injury, he had a slow start at his [new] club," Martinez said.

"You're going into a different league with a different way of playing.

"It probably takes time for other players to understand what Eden can do on the pitch. This is the period of adaptation."

After the international break, Madrid round off their November with league games against and , either side of a clash with .

Madrid will look to tick two tasks off their to-do list in that game, where a win would see them qualify for the knock-out round and avenge the 3-0 drubbing they suffered in Paris earlier in the season.