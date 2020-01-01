Benrahma: West Ham United agree deal to sign Brentford forward

The Algeria international is close to sealing a move to the Hammers following his impressive performances last season

Premier League club have agreed on a deal with Championship side for the signing of Said Benrahma.

The deal for the signing of the centre-forward is believed to be close to £30 million according to Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old delivered spectacular performances for the Bees in the 2019-20 season, scoring 17 goals in 43 league games to help the club reach the playoff final, where they lost against .

The international eye-catching showings generated interests from a number of Premier League clubs including and .

The forward, however, failed to make his dream move to the English top-flight before the end of the main transfer window.

The attacker will now hope to reach personal terms with the Hammers before the end of the domestic window between Premier League and EFL clubs on Friday.

Benrahma moved to in the summer of 2018 when he teamed up with Brentford from side Nice.

The forward has since bagged more than 27 goals across all competitions for the Bees since his arrival at the club.

Benrahma, who has four caps for the Algeria national team, is currently on international duty with the North Africans side and featured in their 1-0 victory over in on Friday.

He will also be expected to play a part when the African champions take on in their second friendly on Tuesday.

Benrahma will hope to sort out his career on his return to England after the international break.

Should his move to West Ham be successful, the forward would link up with the Democratic Republic of the Congo international Arthur Masuaku at the club.

The Hammers narrowly escaped relegation last season after finishing 16th in the Premier League.

In the current campaign, David Moyes' men have won two games and lost two in four matches to be placed 10th.