Benitez praises Atsu and Co. after Huddersfield victory in Premier League

The Magpies boss has heaped praise on the Ghanaian and his teammates after picking an away victory

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has praised midfielder Christian Atsu and the entire squad after picking a 1-0 away victory over Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Saturday.

Atsu was handed a start following DeAndre Yedlin's suspension and he saw full throttle.

"I've said so many times that this group of players deserve credit and today they came together and worked hard, " Benitez said, as quoted by Chroniclelive.

"We gave the ball away a little bit in the first half, but in the second half, we were better organised. The idea was to exploit them on the counter-attack with Atsu and other wingers and exploit the space behind them.

"We scored a goal and then scored another that was not offside. We have to give credit to our players against a team who always go forward, " he added.

Atsu has made 11 appearances this season but is yet to score a goal.