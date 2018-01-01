Benitez praises Atsu and Co. after Huddersfield victory in Premier League
Comments()
Getty Images
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has praised midfielder Christian Atsu and the entire squad after picking a 1-0 away victory over Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Saturday.
Atsu was handed a start following DeAndre Yedlin's suspension and he saw full throttle.
"I've said so many times that this group of players deserve credit and today they came together and worked hard, " Benitez said, as quoted by Chroniclelive.
"We gave the ball away a little bit in the first half, but in the second half, we were better organised. The idea was to exploit them on the counter-attack with Atsu and other wingers and exploit the space behind them.
"We scored a goal and then scored another that was not offside. We have to give credit to our players against a team who always go forward, " he added.
Atsu has made 11 appearances this season but is yet to score a goal.